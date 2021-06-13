Riley homers, Braves top Marlins 6-4

Smyly (3-3) almost got his first career RBI, in his 43rd plate appearance. He lofted a liner to center with one out in the fifth; Marte caught it, then fired home — and even after an awkward skip off the grass, Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro handed the throw and tagged out Adrianza to end the inning.

Adrianza made up for that a half-inning later.

The Marlins got two runs in the fifth off Smyly, with Marte getting an RBI single and later scoring on a wild pitch. But Smyly escaped the inning and became eligible for the birthday win when Adrianza fielded a high chopper to shortstop off the bat of Miami's Corey Dickerson and flipped it from his glove to first in time for the third out.

Miami got a two-run single from Marte in the seventh, and he kept the Marlins within two runs with a sensational running grab to save a run and retire Kevan Smith to end the Atlanta ninth.

"He tried to keep us in the game today," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Marte.

But Will Smith retired the Marlins in the ninth in order, getting his 12th save and ending a three-hour, 45-minute contest.