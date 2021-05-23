Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1

ATLANTA — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.
Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.
"Obviously they're hot," said Pirates manager Derek Shelton of the Braves. "I think we need to get out of this ballpark."
After losing the opening game of the four-game series 6-4 on Thursday night, the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 in three consecutive wins. They hit seven homers, including Riley's first career two-homer game, in a 20-1 win on Friday night.
"It's very nice for sure to finally tap into some power and drive the ball," Riley said.
Max Fried (2-2) allowed one run and four hits and three walks in seven innings. It was his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run. After finishing April with an 11.45 ERA, the left-hander has lowered the mark to 4.63.
Fried enjoyed strong support from Atlanta's suddenly productive lineup.
Riley's second two-homer game of the series on Sunday gave him nine for the season. He said he is learning to hit to all fields. His second homer bounced off and over the top of the brick wall in right field.
"When I first came up I was trying to just yank everything," Riley said. "Now I'm having power to all parts of the field and I think that's the biggest thing."
Ozzie Albies had two hits and scored three runs. Albies, who homered from both sides of the plate in Saturday's 6-1 win, had three in the series.
Bryan Reynolds' double to the left-field corner drove in Adam Frazier in the first inning. The Pirates didn't manage another run off Fried.
Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker (3-4) allowed seven runs and seven hits, including three homers, in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed a combined 12 runs in losing back-to-back starts.
Up next
Pirates: Pittsburgh has not announced its starter for Tuesday night's opener of a home series against the Chicago Cubs after placing RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day IL on Saturday with a left calf strain. The Pirates are off on Monday.
Braves: Following a day off on Monday, RHP Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.60) is scheduled to start when the Braves open a two-game series at Boston on Tuesday night.