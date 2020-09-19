Rhule: Panthers need to pressure 'iconic' QB Tom Brady

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina coach Matt Rhule knows if the Panthers are to win their first game Sunday, they will have pressure "iconic quarterback" Tom Brady and not allow him to sit in the pocket and pick their defense apart.

The Panthers didn't register a sack in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and barely got any pressure on Derek Carr.

"We have to come up in crucial situations and get pressure," Rhule said. "The biggest thing I took away from last week is we have guys who are more than capable but we have to be a little bit more tenacious, we have to hit pass rush moves and use our hands better. There are things we can correct.

"We have to get a four-man rush," Rhule added. "That is easier said than done."

That task will be even more difficult if Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short is unable to play.

The two-time Pro Bowler and the veteran leader of a young defensive line sat out practice Wednesday with a foot injury. The best way to pressure Brady in the past has been to get an inside push, and without Short the Panthers could have a difficult time doing that.

Short is by far Carolina's most experienced defensive lineman.