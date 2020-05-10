Revisit: The 2019 Nurses Week Honorees May 10, 2020 1 min ago 0 × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REVISIT: The 2019 Nursing Honorees 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular National The 'murder hornet' isn't the only giant bug to worry about. Meet the gypsy moth. Updated May 8, 2020 Females can lay hundreds of eggs, which become caterpillars and munch through more than 500 different tree and shrub species. Obituaries Vontasia C. Banks -- Denmark May 8, 2020 DENMARK -- Graveside services for Vontasia C. Banks, 21, of 147 Cowpen Road, Denmark, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Mt. Z… Local HSHP welcomes new principal May 8, 2020 The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions school board announced Derwin Farr has been selected as the new principal to lead the school… Crime & Courts Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg train collision identified May 7, 2020 The man who died after being hit by a train Tuesday has been identified as Stacey Xavier Reed, 54, formerly of Riggs Street in Orangeburg, acc… Crime & Courts WATCH NOW: Orangeburg man shot, injured Updated May 5, 2020 A 21-year-old Orangeburg man was shot around 7 p.m. Friday at a Roosevelt Gardens apartment, located at 1012 Presidential Drive. Smart Change: Personal Finance Social Security Benefit Cuts May Be Coming, but Here's Why They May Not Hurt You Updated May 4, 2020 Social Security's financial troubles don't have to wreck your retirement. Local WATCH NOW: Police respond to train, pedestrian incident in Orangeburg Updated May 5, 2020 The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian. Crime & Courts Prince of Orange Mall store robbed at knifepoint May 6, 2020 An assistant manager at Jimmy Jazz, located at the Prince of Orange Mall, was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday, according to an Orangeburg Depar… Opinion COMMENTARY: Orangeburg emergency remains Updated May 8, 2020 I want to reiterate that all decisions regarding the path forward for Orangeburg during the novel coronavirus pandemic will be thorough and me… Government & Politics Orangeburg County internet plans advance; grant will allow more residents to receive access May 5, 2020 Over a thousand Orangeburg County residents are a step closer to receiving internet access.