Georges Braque said, "Reality only reveals itself when it is illuminated by a ray of poetry."
The reality of a bridge hand reveals itself more clearly each time its holder bids. He hopes it will help partner more than the opponents -- but that doesn't always happen.
This deal was played in a pairs event. What do you think of the bidding, given that West's two-spade overcall was a Michaels Cue-Bid, showing at least 5-5 in hearts and either minor? How did the play proceed in five spades after West led the heart queen?
The bidding was flawed. West should have passed over four spades. His partner could also see the prevailing vulnerability. North should have doubled five diamonds with such a defensive hand and two of his kings in West's suits. Note that if South gains a heart ruff, the contract goes down four, minus 800.
Declarer feared that West had 6-5-1-1 distribution. Then South would have had to guess whether the singleton club was an honor or not. But after some thought, he won with his heart ace, played a spade to the king and returned a club to his jack. West took the trick and led another heart to dummy's king. Then declarer ran the club nine. When it held, he took the spade finesse and cruised home. Or, if East had covered the club nine, South would have won with his ace, played a club to the eight and again taken the marked spade finesse.
West's Michaels Cue-Bid was poetry to South's ears, but we all would have made the bid, hoping for a different reality.
