Retinal artery occlusion related to atherosclerosis

Dear Reader: To answer your question, we should begin with a bit of anatomy. The retina is a layer of light-sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye. Its job is to receive the incoming rays of light that pass through the lens and translate them into signals. These signals, or impulses, then travel along the optic nerve to the brain, which interprets them as the images we see. As with all tissues within the body, the retina needs a steady supply of blood to function properly. In the case of the retina, this comes primarily from an artery and a vein. If either of these vessels, or any of their smaller branches, become blocked, which is known as an occlusion, the retina sustains damage.