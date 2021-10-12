Rethinking animal testing

Alarmingly, adverse drug reactions are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease. It does not sound to me like using animals -- normally mice and monkeys -- is worth the price in cruelty we pay for our health.

Besides, other ways of conducting research are available and already in use. The first is a technique that performs a procedure in a controlled environment outside of a living organism, which sounds a lot better than the alternative. Such tests are already in use and typically involve tests or experiments performed on computers or via computer simulation. This method also is being used in studies that predict how drugs interact with the body and with pathogens.

Nevertheless, drug companies and the scientific community likely will fight this initiative, just as they have in past years, if only because they don't want to change how they do business. Several important animal rights victories, including President Trump's ban on using dogs in experiments, has some firms and many scientists worried about the future of such research.