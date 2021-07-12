Restaurants adjusting to the new normal

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to your answer to "Just Want the Same Service," who was frustrated at the slow service she received in a restaurant.

As someone who worked as a server for 30 years and who has friends who still work in the industry, I am appalled at the attitudes of people toward hospitality servers. It's like people have been sitting for a year-and-a-half, storing up rudeness and entitlement. Who raised these people?

Restaurants have been struggling to stay open for the last 18 months. This is not some breaking news! So, now that things are opening back up, everyone in the hospitality industry is trying to figure out how to do things in this brave NEW world. Do staff wear masks, or don't they? Do we require masks for diners? Should we have separated sections for maskers and nonmaskers? What do we do when someone wants to be a jerk about our rules?