Required vaccination makes reader warry

DEAR HARRIETTE: The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to many who choose to get it. I just feel like it's too rushed and new, and we don't really know the effect of it just yet. I am a supervisor at a warehouse, and I received a memo that I was to tell my subordinates that in order to continue to work safely in the warehouse, every employee will be expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I do not feel comfortable ordering others to do something for their health that they may not want just to keep their job. How can I talk to management about how wrong I think this is? -- No Vaccine

DEAR NO VACCINE: This is tricky, given that we are living in dangerous times, healthwise. You are justified in your feelings of concern about the vaccines. For you, I highly recommend paying close attention to what the medical profession is saying.

As far as your job goes, while it is not yet considered illegal to refuse the vaccine, it certainly will cause a conflict if a supervisor refuses to follow the recommended protocol. If you look at your employee handbook, there are probably any number of guidelines that are meant to be followed; they may not be legally binding but are nonetheless expected. As a leader, if you stand your ground and refuse to follow directions, it may be grounds for dismissal or transfer out of your leadership position.