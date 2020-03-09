Report: Pilots restarted software, causing fatal nosedive

Data in the Ethiopian update, however, could renew questions about the pilots' actions – in particular, their decision to turn MCAS back on after first disabling it when the plane's nose pitched down. One aeronautics expert said restoring power to MCAS doomed the flight.

Monday's interim report by Ethiopia's transport ministry was not remarkably different from a preliminary report the government issued last April. Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said they were reviewing the update, but both already seemed to be looking ahead to a final report that the Ethiopians are expected to issue later this year.

"We believe it's important to have the full final report to evaluate it against other independent reports so that we might fully understand all of the factors -- both mechanical and human -- that played a role in this tragic loss of life," the FAA said in a statement from spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

Boeing shares plummeted 13% in afternoon trading. The stock sell-off, however, may have been more closely related to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, which is undercutting demand for air travel, and a report that the Max could be grounded longer than Boeing expects while the company fixes a wiring problem with the planes.