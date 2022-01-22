Repetition can be good, can be good

While looking for a quotation including the word repetition, I came upon something supposedly written by Khakheperraseneb, an Egyptian scribe, circa 1900 B.C., which was approximately when writing started: "Would I had phrases that are not known, utterances that are strange, in new language that has not been used, free from repetition, not an utterance which has grown stale, which men of old have spoken."

Amazing for that time.

In today's deal, how should South play to make four spades after West leads the diamond jack to declarer's ace?

South might have opened two no-trump. The 4C's evaluation method developed by Edgar Kaplan rates this hand at 20.05 points. But after North transferred into spades, the same contract would be reached. Many players holding that North hand would jump immediately to four spades, a so-called weak freak. In an uncontested auction, though, I think the responder should have a singleton or a void.

The mirror distribution causes problems, as always. At first glance, it seems that declarer must guess which opponent holds the heart queen. However, as we saw on Monday, sometimes declarer can force his opponents to do that for him.

South should draw trumps, cash his second top diamond and cast adrift with a club. After the defenders take their three tricks, they must either lead a heart, finding the queen, or concede a ruff-and-sluff. It is a perfect endplay.

