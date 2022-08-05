Render the enemy harmless

Elsa Maxwell once said, "Enemies to me are the sauce piquante to my dish of life." She would have been an avid bridge player, particularly enjoying the deals on which it was imperative to keep one particular enemy -- opponent -- off the lead.

On today's deal, South was in three no-trump. West led the heart five, and East put up the king. How should declarer have continued?

In the auction, North might have rebid three clubs after his initial transfer bid.

South had eight top tricks: three spades, one heart, two diamonds and two clubs. He needed only one more winner.

Seeing that that could come from either black suit, declarer won the first trick with the heart ace and cashed his three top spades. When West discarded a diamond, South continued with three rounds of clubs. However, East won the last and West discarded another diamond. Now a heart through declarer's jack-four produced four more tricks for the defense: down one.

South realized that if he had taken his four minor-suit winners and exited with a diamond, West would have been endplayed to give declarer a trick with the heart jack.

That would have been lucky. The best line, which alleviates guesswork, is to cross to dummy in either minor at trick two and play a spade to the eight. South keeps East, the danger hand, off the lead and sets up a fourth spade trick in the process.

It is important to ensure that the enemy's sauce piquante -- their strong suit -- cannot upset your stomach -- I mean, your contract.