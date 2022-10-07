At only 18 months old (on Oct 2022) he has spent almost 9 of those months at the spca shelter... View on PetFinder
Remmi (formerly called Rambo @the spca shelter)
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Iowa resident died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.
A female inmate is accused of escaping from the Regional Medical Center for a second time.
An outlet store is locating in the former Reid's grocery store at the Chestnut Village shopping center at 1450 Chestnut Street.
The theme for this year's Orangeburg County Fair is “There is no place like home.”
A 37-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting and killing another man last month.
The driver of a pickup truck died after it crashed, caught fire and exploded in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office…
One person died and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision near Holly Hill, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Ti…
A person died following a collision near Neeses Saturday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety