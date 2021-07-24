Remember to go slowly at trick one

In a letter written in 1763, Marie de Vichy-Chamrond, Marquise du Deffand, claimed, "The first step is the hardest." Obviously, she never ran a marathon, when the first step is the easiest. But in bridge, as I might have mentioned before(!), it is true that more mistakes are made at the first trick than at any other single trick.

With that unsubtle hint, you should find today's deal easy. How would you plan the play in four spades after West leads the club king?

I never know when it is better to raise to three no-trump with a hand like South's. If the major were a minor, it would be automatic to rebid three no-trump. But with that good a major, you worry about looking silly if the opponents run the hearts or clubs when you had 10 tricks in spades. Here, though, three no-trump cruises home, and four spades needs careful handling.

Assuming the missing spades aren't breaking 4-0, you have nine top tricks: seven spades, one diamond and one club. The simple approach is to win the first trick with dummy's club ace and take the diamond finesse. However, finesses almost always fail in bridge columns.