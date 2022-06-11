Remember the key to a crossruff

John Keats claimed: "Poetry should please by a fine excess and not by singularity. It should strike the reader as a wording of his own highest thoughts, and appear almost as a remembrance."

This week, we have been looking at splinter bids, which not only help you to find a slam with low point-count when the fit is good and the short suit well placed, but can also allow you to stop in game when there is a duplication of assets.

In today's deal, opener made a splinter bid. His four clubs showed four-card heart support, game-going strength (at most five losers) and a singleton or void in clubs. South, with two aces and his own singleton, jumped optimistically to six hearts.

After West led the diamond king, how did declarer plan the play?

Obviously, South might have bid with more circumspection, but he decided to keep the opponents in the dark.

South saw that the deal was set up for a crossruff, but he knew that before commencing a crossruff, one must cash the side-suit winners. Therefore, after winning with dummy's diamond ace, declarer took his club ace and dummy's two top spades. Then he merrily ruffed four diamonds in his hand and three clubs on the board to give 12 tricks: two spades, one heart, one diamond, one club and those seven ruffs.

Get quizzes and instructional material from Phillip by subscribing to bridgeforeveryone.com.

