Reliable sibling picks up the slack

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother recently told me that the reason she has always given me so much responsibility in the house is because she does not trust my brother. She said that I am the only one she can rely on. She told me that my reliability makes her life much easier, and if it weren't for me, she'd feel completely alone in running the house. Do you think that this is enough reason for me to continue to pick up after my brother? I am, at the moment, living under my mother's roof, as is he. -- Helping Out

DEAR HELPING OUT: It is unfortunate that you find yourself in a situation where your brother is not pulling his weight. However, your mother has made it clear to you that she needs your help. Since you need to live in her home for now, you should help her in whatever ways you can. That does not mean that you become your brother's maid. You can continue to ask him to pick up after himself. You can speak to your mother about requiring him to clean his personal space. Perhaps you can deposit his belongings in his room without being responsible for tidying them all. Do your best not to develop hostility toward your brother, as that will disrupt the peace in the house. When you cannot bear it anymore, that's the time to start looking for a new place.