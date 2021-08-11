Relearning how to walk

Dear Doctor: Why is it so hard to relearn to walk? Our dad recently had a stroke, and getting back on his feet has been a long struggle. It's like his body can't remember what to do. What will happen with the physical therapy he started doing? It's going slow, and he's frustrated.

Dear Reader: Once the excitement that accompanies our first baby steps dies down, we quickly take the ability to walk for granted. It's an accepted and expected part of human development, and, yet, it's a remarkable feat.

Walking is basically a series of tiny controlled falls. Not only does each one require a complex combination of strength, balance and coordination to complete successfully, there's also the added challenge of stringing a series of steps together into a smooth and efficient gait. That means pushing off with one leg, reaching from the hip with the other, extending and then bending the knees, flexing the ankles and controlling the momentum of the fall by rolling through the foot. All of this is monitored by various nerve centers, which keep the hundreds of moving parts involved in constant sync. Add in the ongoing spatial awareness required to remain upright and navigate ever-changing terrain, and it's little wonder that relearning to walk can have a steep learning curve.