Relationship with co-worker causes favoritism

DEAR ONE FOOT OUT THE DOOR: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. You should leave this job by displaying impeccable work. I imagine that your boss has loaded you with so many projects because you have demonstrated an uncanny ability to do the work. What you may want to do is talk to your boss. Suggest that what you have been given may be too much for you to complete. Ask that your boss select the key projects that would make the best use of your time. Agree to a more realistic workload and go for it. This matters even as you are walking out the door, because it shows everyone that you are a professional and you do your best no matter what. Sometime down the line, your reputation at this job may reverberate somewhere else. Always do your best and handle your business. It is surely worth it.