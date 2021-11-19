REGION SPORTS

Former Gamecock standout Buddy Frick dies

South Carolina Athletics mourns the recent passing of Fred "Buddy" Frick, a Gamecock football letterwinner and 1956 team captain, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Georgia. He was 86 years old.

Frick lettered from 1954-56 as an offensive and defensive end. In 1956, he earned All-ACC honors and played in the North-South Shrine Game. During his senior year, he served co-captain and helped lead the Gamecocks to a 7-3 overall record, finishing 5-2 in the ACC. The team was ranked as high as 17th during the season in the AP poll.

The North native was taken in the 1957 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and eventually played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1957.

Claflin advances to CIAA semifinals

The Claflin volleyball team defeated Virginia State 3-2 (25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10) in the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament and advanced to face Shaw in the semifinal round Saturday.

The Lady Panthers were led by Mya Broom who had a team-high nine kills in the match. Senior middle hitter Sadaiya Edouard and junior Simone Newell both each added six kills each, Newell also added 12 digs. Senior libero Ayanna Harrison led the Lady Panthers with 14 digs in the match.

It is the first time Claflin (15-9) has advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament. The Lady Panthers will face the top-seed at Bowie State University.

Howard sweeps Lady Bulldogs

South Carolina State’s volleyball team was swept 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-14) by top-seed Howard in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.

Gabrielle Wells led SC State (0-25) with five kills as the Lady Bulldogs conclude their season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0