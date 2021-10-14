Region Sports

SCSU to honor Shell Saturday

South Carolina State will host a Hall of Fame Brunch for Donnie Shell Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside the concourse of Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

SC State will honor Shell by unveiling a banner of the newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer. There will be a special autograph session following the ceremony.

To RSVP or purchase tickets you can go online to https://www.scsuathletics.com/sb_output.aspx?form=39, or contact Kendrick D. Lewis, director of athletic media relations at (803) 536-8227.

Orangeburg Prep JV, Varsity sweep Lee

Orangeburg Prep's junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams defeated Lee Academy Wednesday. The varsity Indians won 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) while the JV Indians won 2-0 (25-9, 25-15)

Isabelle Wassell led the varsity with 15 assists, 15 digs, seven aces and a kill. Kelcey Lake had five digs, two kills an assist and an ace while Ryn Grubbs added nine digs, eight kills and three assists. Katherine Lambrecht had seven digs while Presley Collins and Skylar Stillinger each had six digs.