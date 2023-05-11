SCISA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

The SCISA state softball tournament begins Friday at Palmetto Park in Sumter. Holly Hill Academy and Jefferson Davis Academy each earned first-round byes, and both will play Friday night at 6 p.m. HHA will face the winner of W.W. King and Laurens Academy while JDA plays the winner of Wardlaw and Cross.

The Class 2A tournament begins Friday at Patriots Park in Sumter. Calhoun Academy will face Patrick Henry at 4 p.m. Andrew Jackson Academy faces Dillon Christian at 4 p.m. and defending champion Clarendon Hall faces Lee Academy at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep opens the 3A tournament Friday at Palmetto Park in Sumter with a 4 p.m. game against Greenwood Christian.

Click here for a look at the full brackets.