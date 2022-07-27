REGION SPORTS: Fall sports registration set to begin

City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for soccer, football, cheerleading and volleyball.

Soccer is open to boys and girls ages 3 to 14, cheerleading is open to girls ages 6 to 12, flag football is open to boys and will feature two age groups 4 to 6 and 7 to 8 while tackle football is open to boys ages 9 to 10 and 11 to 12.

For the first time this year, the city is offering a volleyball league open to girls ages 6 to 12. It will be split into three age groups, 6 to 7, 8 to 9 and 10 to 12. Girls in the 6 to 7 age group will not have games, but instead, they will participate in an academy-style league, learning the fundamentals of volleyball.

You can register online at www.orangeburgparks.com or at the Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation office at 367 Green Street. Registration fees are $30 per child if they are a city resident and $55 per child if they are a non-city resident.

Practices and games for sports will be weeknights starting the week of Aug. 22 at Hillcrest Recreation Complex or the City Gym. For more information you can call 803-533-6020.

Calhoun County Recreation is currently holding soccer registration from July 25 through Aug. 19.

The league is open to boys and girls ages 3 to 12. Registration is $10 per player and can either be done online at calhouncounty.recdesk.com/Community/Home or in person at John Ford Community Center 304 Agnes Street in St. Matthews.

If you have any questions call 803-655-7514.