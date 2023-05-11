Edisto wins region golf title

The Edisto golf team qualified for the Class 2A state championship tournament after winning the Region VI-AA championship.

Avery Farman led the Cougars as the top overall medalist, and was named all-region. Cannon Robinson, Thomas Cole, Carter Files and Ben Fogle also earned all-region honors.

The Class 2A tournament will begin Monday, May 15 at the Newberry Country Club. It is a two-day event.

SCISA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

The SCISA state softball tournament begins Friday at Palmetto Park in Sumter. Holly Hill Academy and Jefferson Davis Academy each earned first-round byes, and both will play Friday night at 6 p.m. HHA will face the winner of W.W. King and Laurens Academy while JDA plays the winner of Wardlaw and Cross.

The Class 2A tournament begins Friday at Patriots Park in Sumter. Calhoun Academy will face Patrick Henry at 4 p.m. Andrew Jackson Academy faces Dillon Christian at 4 p.m. and defending champion Clarendon Hall faces Lee Academy at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep opens the 3A tournament Friday at Palmetto Park in Sumter with a 4 p.m. game against Greenwood Christian.

