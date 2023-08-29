Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with 10 points, three aces, seven kills, 17 digs and one block. Annabelle Hunter had 10 points, one ace, 19 assists and 16 digs; Izzy Exum had 10 points, four aces, one assist, 11 kills, 20 digs and one block; Kate Holstein had seven points, one ace, two kills and six digs and Lauren Ballew had six kills and one block.