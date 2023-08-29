VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3, Carolina Academy 1
Orangeburg Prep's volleyball team defeated Carolina Academy 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20) Monday.
Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with 10 points, three aces, seven kills, 17 digs and one block. Annabelle Hunter had 10 points, one ace, 19 assists and 16 digs; Izzy Exum had 10 points, four aces, one assist, 11 kills, 20 digs and one block; Kate Holstein had seven points, one ace, two kills and six digs and Lauren Ballew had six kills and one block.
JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2, Carolina Academy 1
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team defeated Carolina Academy 2-1 (22-25, 27-25, 25-19) Monday.
Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with 16 points, seven aces, four assists and seven digs. Emma Grace Burleson had eight points, six aces, five kills and three digs; Morgan Gue had six points, two aces and seven digs; Mary Legare Delaney had two kills, Allie Brynn Furtick had six digs and Morgan Newsome had six digs.