Reflecting on losses of 9/11

And yet, we are plagued at this moment with those threats and more. It is incumbent upon us to face our challenges and figure out ways to work together so that we can walk toward freedom, safety and justice for all. Think about it: It cannot be that the remembrances that we stage each year for the fallen of 9/11 only hold onto that aftermath of peace for a moment. It cannot be that we feel stuck in a loop that doesn't allow us to reach for justice that can be inclusive of all.

I do not accept that it will be only in retrospective moments that we can claim some measure of solace for our loved ones. I want all of us to recall the past and claim the best for our futures. We are a powerful nation, brimming with some of the best minds and hearts in this world. Let us recall this grave day in history, 9/11, with new resolve for the future. With eyes wide open, let us commit to treating each other better -- here on our shores and worldwide -- because when we do that, we inspire peace among us all.

I offer my love and blessings to everyone during this time of remembrance. I offer my commitment to making those lives lost count as we work to ensure that those who are alive today will be able to safely thrive in the future.

