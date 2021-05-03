Reflecting on a year in pandemic

DEAR READERS: I want to take a moment to talk to you directly about the things that have been going on in our world for the past year. Many of us have been quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only now being able to move about freely. The year has been fraught with challenges. Because the world shut down, many of our jobs evaporated. Countless businesses did not survive. Many more continue to limp along.

The murder of George Floyd by a police officer compelled thousands of people across our country and throughout the world to take to the streets to protest violence against Black people. In response to this growing awareness of the need to look at each other differently and figure out ways to be more respectful and conscious about how we engage others, a nationwide introspection began in families, businesses and communities.

And then there was one of the most contentious elections in American history that nearly tore our citizenry down the middle, gutting much of the trust that had already been eroding over recent years. That historic election followed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the murders of innocent Asian women two months later, only to be exacerbated by a spate of mass murders week by week for nearly two months and counting, has sent our country reeling.