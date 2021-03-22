Reeling from wife's affairs

I have been doing good by my sons, but I can see the depression on their faces. I don't know anyone who has experienced something this crazy, and I, too, am getting therapy.

How do I get past all of this?

My therapist told me to stop trying to understand craziness.

Help! What do I need to do to bring normalcy back to me and my sons and get to that acceptance stage where whatever and whoever she is becomes indifferent and irrelevant to me? -- Crushed Spirit

Dear Crushed Spirit: You certainly have been through trauma, and it takes time to heal from traumas. You're taking some important steps in getting support for you and your sons. Your therapist is correct in pointing out that you can't fully understand why your wife did what she did, but you can understand yourself and how you respond to the situation. Be kind and patient with yourself and your sons. Don't expect to get to the acceptance stage right away; just know that it will take time.

You are grieving the loss of your marriage. While there might not be people who have your exact situation, there are divorce support groups for fathers. I would suggest you look up a local support group.

I am so sorry that you are going through this, but you sound like an amazing father and a good person. It won't be right away, but if each day you work on your grief and trauma, then, before you know it, you and your sons will be feeling good again and experiencing joy.

