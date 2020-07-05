Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate

Asked last month about the name, a spokesman said the team had no comment. But this week marked a possible sea change on the issue with investors writing to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors hoping they would influence change.

FedEx was the first to act publicly. The title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, FedEx said Thursday, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." FedEx paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the stadium.

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. Nike said Friday it has shared its concerns with the NFL over the name and is "pleased to see the team taking a first step towards change."

PepsiCo, a sponsor since 2017, expressed a similar sentiment and said, "We believe it is time for a change." Sponsor Bank of America said it has "encouraged the team to change the name" and welcomed the organization's review.

Coach Ron Rivera, who said in a recent radio interview now is not the time to discuss the name, called it "an issue of personal importance." Rivera, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and is the only Hispanic head coach currently in the NFL, added he'd work closely with Snyder during the process.