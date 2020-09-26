Red Sox rout Braves, 8-2

Hechavarría botched Michael Chavis' grounder to third base for an error, Christian Arroyo singled and Alex Verdugo walked to load the bases.

Davidson had a chance to escape with no further damage, only to have the infield let him down again. Rafael Devers hit a sharp grounder to Swanson, who bobbled what could've been an inning-ending double play. The shortstop recovered in time for the force but the relay throw was too late to get Devers, bringing home another run and extending the inning.

Xander Bogaerts followed with a run-scoring single, Davidson doled out his third walk of the inning to J..D. Martinez to load the bases again, and the Braves went to the bullpen.

The move backfired when Grant Dayton served up a 1-0 pitch that Vazquez — who had started the inning with a flyout — launched into the second level down the left-field line to clear the bases.

Trainer's room

Red Sox: RH Phillips Valdéz took a liner off the left leg in the eighth but was able to finish out the inning.