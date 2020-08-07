Reconnecting without expectations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I'm 73 years old and having feelings like a 17-year-old. "Richard" and I were an item in high school. It ended when my mother would no longer let me see him. I didn't know why at the time. Many years later, I figured out why; but it's complicated and has no bearing on what's going on now. However, I always regretted how things ended for us.

Eventually, I met and married someone else. Richard met and married someone else.

Fast-forward to about two years ago: I got a Facebook friend request from Richard's wife, "Mary." I'd never met her. My first thought was, "Does she know that I'm a former girlfriend of her husband?" I didn't respond, thinking it was a bit odd and not a good idea. You see, through all those years, I thought about Richard off and on, regretting not having him in my life.

Recently, I saw in the newspaper obituaries that Mary died. They have two grown children. Mary and Richard were married for more than 50 years. In a way, I'm envious. I've been married twice, divorced twice, and single for the last 13 years. (Though I'm blessed to have three grown children, seven grandchildren and some great-grandchildren.)