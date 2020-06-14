Reconnecting during quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My siblings and I were never close. In fact, my brother and I could have been considered "mortal enemies" as we grew up. Since our mother passed nine years ago, there has been little to no contact.

In the past few years since I retired, I have come to realize that a lot of the circumstances surrounding our upbringing did not encourage family unity. I feel like I've gone through the stages of grieving as this realization has set in. I also realize that, with one brother deceased and a sister very ill, my brother, the former "mortal enemy," and I are the only ones from our generation who are still healthy.

I have wondered what can be done to bring us together, and have to tell you that circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have opened the door. We all live in different states now, and I have taken it upon myself to check in with family members, including nieces and nephews, on a weekly basis, asking how everyone is. I collect the responses, email my brother with their updates, and ask for his updates. He responds!