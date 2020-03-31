Recommendations on opening up

Dear Annie: I understand what "Unable To Open Up" is saying. I was never able to communicate with my parents. It carried over into my marriage and caused problems.

My suggestion is for him to write down his thoughts and feelings before he meets with the counselor. I have found that I can put thoughts into words on paper better than I can communicate verbally with someone.

Then he can hand her what he has written and they can go from there. Hope this helps. -- Been There, Done That

Dear Been There: A great many readers suggested that writing down his feelings would be helpful for "Unable to Open Up." Here is another letter with similar suggestions.

Dear Annie: I'm responding to "Unable to Open Up," who asked how to maximize the value of the help of a therapist if he couldn't open up.

My suggestion is this: Try keeping a journal. Get a loose-leaf notebook that is specially dedicated to holding your thoughts and feelings related to your "buried anger" or any thoughts and feelings you have difficulty sharing. When you get a glimmer of one of those thoughts and feelings, write down as much as you can about it. Ask it questions. Get really calm and quiet and listen for answers.