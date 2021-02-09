Recent hire wants to leave

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been applying for jobs, and they all get back to me at different times. After interviewing with one place, I was offered a job and started working. I had worked there for two weeks when I received a call for an interview for another job. I made time to do that interview remotely, and I was offered the job that day. I really love the new job, but I already accepted the other one. I've never been in this position where I have a choice of where I can work. I want to take this other job, but I feel weird leaving the first employer so soon. How do I leave this job for another one? -- Retracting My Acceptance

DEAR RETRACTING MY ACCEPTANCE: Take a pause and evaluate both jobs. Are you sure that this other job is a much better fit? In order to make such an abrupt move after accepting a position, it should be well worth the inconvenience to your current employer and the blow to your reputation. You run the risk of being labeled by your current company as untrustworthy, flaky or dishonorable -- not a label you would want.