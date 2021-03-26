Recent grad wants to move out

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a recent college graduate. I was one of the few who were lucky enough to find work immediately after college -- and in the middle of the pandemic. I moved back in with my mother after graduating, and because I made a good amount of money, I started to help her with the bills. I pay half of the rent and half of the utilities. I appreciate my mother letting me live here, but I really want to save up so I can live on my own. I don't want her struggling to pay rent in my absence, but I would be so much happier just living a lot cheaper. How can I start a life of my own without leaving my mother with too much rent? -- Mom as Roommate

DEAR MOM AS ROOMMATE: As you are building your life, you have to manage all of your affairs. Naturally, you would never want to leave your mother in the lurch. Instead, talk to her about a plan. Let her know that you will be moving in a particular amount of time. Suggest that she scale back and move herself to a more affordable home or get another roommate. Your mother managed when you were not paying part of the rent. Do your best to eliminate surprises around your move. This will help with the transition.