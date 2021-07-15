Reasonable scoring not for everyone at Royal St. George's

"If I can figure out how to make that driver go straight and figure out the jumpers out of the rough, it would be awesome," DeChambeau said. "I just can't figure it out."

Only five players have broken par over 72 holes at Royal St. George's the last two times it hosted the British Open. The course figures to get drier and tougher for the rest of the week, and the number of players in red figures — 47 — will start shrinking quickly.

But this was the day, morning or afternoon, to make hay.

Justin Thomas couldn't make a birdie. Thomas, who has such great control of the flight of his irons that he would seem to be a natural for links golf, scrambled out of ankle-deep grass for pars and reached 1 under with a birdie on the tough par-4 fourth hole.

He didn't make another birdie the rest of the way, dropped three shots and opened with a 72. That left him in a tie for 91st, along with Patrick Reed.

Rory McIlroy shot 70 and realized it could have been worse.

He began the Open with wedge to 3 feet for birdie. He drilled it down the middle of the next fairway — the ball winds up in the middle more than actually aiming it there — and stuck another wedge in tight. He missed that putt, however.