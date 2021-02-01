Ready, set, show: Chiefs' Hill offers to race Bucs' Miller

That, of course, is the date of the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

"It was just classic because Mahomes could really be Tom's son," Gronkowski said with a laugh. "Tom's just such a legend and been doing it for so long, and their age difference is where (Mahomes) could be his son. So, that meme, that was a pretty good one that she sent."

Mahomes, by the way, is 25. Meanwhile, Brady is 43. This is Mahomes' second straight Super Bowl appearance, while this year marks the NFL-record 10th for Brady — and first with Tampa Bay after going with New England in the others.

During a day off Sunday, Gronkowski traveled down Interstate-75 for some mother-son time. He spent the night and returned to the team facility Monday in time for his question-and-answer session with reporters conducted via Zoom.

"I'm leaving her house this morning, and she's got a whole bag packed full of drinks for me. She's got a breakfast sandwich for me. She's just still on top of her game. Just the impact that she has made on my life has been pretty incredible, and it's just still going to this day," Gronkowski said.

SUPER STREAK CONTINUES

The matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs will continue her streak of seeing every Super Bowl in person.