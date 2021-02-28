'Ready, Freddy?' 'I suppose, Rose!'

Dear Annie: You recently asked readers to write in to respond to the question "What do you love most about your partner and why?" I am a pretty lucky lady! Sometimes, I feel like pinching myself to make sure I'm not dreaming. I'll call us "Fred" and "Rose" to tell our story.

Fred and I met later in life, after many years of single-parenting and hard work. We were co-workers who became friends long before we dated. I was content to stay single for the rest of my life, but somehow all that changed after we started dating. Five years later, we had a big outdoor spring wedding. Family and friends alike commented that it was about time! We met in 2009, started dating in 2014 and were married in 2019.

What do I love most about Fred?

He is very genuine, sweet, kind and caring. He lets me be me and never tries to change me or control me. Our relationship is a partnership with shared responsibilities.

He is a great father of four boys. Two of his boys are adopted from the foster care system. And he loves them like they are his own. When I learned this about him, I fell even more in love with him.