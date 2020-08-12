Readers weigh in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR READERS: So many of you had ideas for the student who was undecided when it came to determining a major in college and, in turn, a career path that I am printing a few of your letters here. Thank you for such great input.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I thought your answer to "Undeclared" was good, but it would have been helpful to include financial points as well. What do the various career paths pay? What will the required education cost? Will they have to incur debt? Will they be able to pay the debt back and still support themselves on the pay they earn in each option? How many jobs are available in the fields they are considering? These answers will prepare the student to make realistic choices that they are less likely to regret in 10 years.

I would also encourage the student to consider a field with multiple career options rather than one with limited options. -- Long-Term View