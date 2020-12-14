Readers offer useful additions to previous columns

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. Like many of you, we're adjusting to shorter days and longer nights, and we are gearing up for the challenges of winter. This makes us even more appreciative of your staying in touch.

On that same topic, a reader asked why we said that even a minor injury from a fall can affect quality of life. Although straining a muscle or twisting an ankle aren't in the league of a broken bone, they do cause pain, restrict movement and affect mobility. Each of those things makes getting through the day more of a challenge.