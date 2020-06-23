Readers offer suggestions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR READERS: I made a mistake -- even after doing some research -- on an important and timely topic, so I want to share reader feedback that may be of value to you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Your response to the person's writing about unemployment for their nanny was not accurate.

In general, the nanny would be eligible for unemployment under the emergency Cares Act legislation passed during this crisis. This is a reference to the $600 per week that the federal government has allowed to be added to a person's state unemployment. The act allows for self-employed people to receive benefits when normally they are not allowed. Depending on the state, usually no proof of income is needed; it is a flat amount for all.

Also, the nanny would be eligible for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. However, documentation of income and proof of employment before the crisis hit would be needed. Like you state in your response, the nanny probably did not file taxes; if she did, she would qualify.

There is still plenty of money left in the program, and going to your community bank is the best option for better service. -- Money Left