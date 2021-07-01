Reader wonder if he should walk away

Dear Annie: I have been seeing a woman for about eight years now. She is married, and I am not. We started out as high school sweethearts, and then we grew up and had our own lives for about 30 years. Then we found each other again through social media, and I fell in love all over again. She keeps telling me that she is not happy with her husband anymore and that she wants to be with me. But lately, she has made me feel like she doesn't care about me or us anymore. I am just at a loss. I wish I could just walk away, but I love her too much. If she's not in love with me anymore, I wish she would just walk away. What should I do? -- Mind on the Mrs.

Dear MOTM: You're in love with a collection of ideas, not a person: the nostalgia for how you remember your high school relationship, and the anticipation for how you imagine your future relationship. But what you have presently is not a relationship at all. If she hasn't left her husband after eight years, she's not leaving him. Quit waiting for her to take action, and take some action yourself. End the relationship, and open your heart up for love and fulfillment in the here and now.