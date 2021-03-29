Reader wary of getting COVID-19 vaccine

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm really afraid to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I was born in the late '60s, and I've witnessed firsthand how the medical community misdiagnoses, tricks and leads the Black community astray. I know that at some point I will need it -- and I don't want to side with anti-vaxxers -- but I'm frightened. Do you think that I am justified in being afraid of getting the vaccine, or am I being irrational? -- On the Fence
DEAR ON THE FENCE: You are not alone in your skepticism about getting the COVID-19 vaccine -- particularly as a Black person. It is true that in the past, there have been many egregious acts by the medical community with regard to people of African descent, most notable among them being the Tuskegee Study, a 40-year study of African American males with untreated syphilis who were led to believe that they were being treated.
Based on all that I have read about the COVID-19 vaccines, this is a different story. Because of the advanced technology and capabilities in modern medicine, vaccinations have been developed in record time and are being administered to all races and ethnicities in the American population. To be fair, statistics show that Black and brown neighborhoods are getting access to vaccinations more slowly than predominantly white communities, but they are getting them. And the staggering death rate is diminishing.
Given that Black people have contracted COVID-19 at higher rates than whites throughout much of the United States, it is important to get protection against this deadly disease. To learn more about the vaccination for older African Americans and people of color, read AARP CEO Joann Jenkins' thoughts at bit.ly/38TuZIe. General information about the vaccines can be found here: bit.ly/3lusiC3.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that I'm losing control of my schedule because of my best friend. She understands how busy I am with my new job, yet she insists that I dedicate all of my free time to her. I honestly don't think she realizes that she does this because it is just part of her personality. She naturally infringes on other people's time and helps herself to whatever she wants in all circumstances. How do I deal with this? -- Bossy Best Friend
DEAR BOSSY BEST FRIEND: In order for you to take control of your world, you have to speak up for yourself. That includes anticipating your best friend's expectations. You have to control your life. You do so by managing your relationships.