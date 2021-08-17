Reader wants to tell friend about affair

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently told my husband about my best friend's affair. My husband now feels that it is his job to tell my friend's husband about it. He promised me that he wouldn't say anything, but he keeps mentioning it to me and telling me he feels morally obligated to say something. I told him that my friend confided in me, so he would be betraying my trust if he said anything to her husband. Should I warn my friend that my husband may say something? -- Betrayal

DEAR BETRAYAL: The problem with secrets is that it can be almost impossible to keep them. Of course, it should be a given that secrets held between spouses should be inviolable, but you are seeing that this just isn't always true. Same goes for secrets between best friends. This situation is already messy. I do think you should warn your friend that her secret is no longer safe with you.

Meet up with her so that you can talk about this in person. Apologize for letting her down by revealing her secret. Point out that you thought you could share anything with your husband confidentially, but he feels like he has to say something, so you wanted to give her the heads-up so she can handle her business herself.