Reader wants to supplement income

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a lot of ideas this year that I tried to execute, but here I am at the end of the year feeling like a failure. I did complete a couple of the things that I had mapped out, but nothing made me any money. My wife told me that I need to get my act together and stop with all these schemes. But my job only makes so much. I feel like I have to do something more in order to provide for them. How can I assure my wife that my efforts are for her and the family? -- Pie in the Sky

DEAR PIE IN THE SKY: Your intentions sound good, even though your outcomes have not measured up. That says that you have been looking in the wrong direction for ways to supplement your income. It is time to investigate what the needs are in your community that you are able to fulfill.

First, make a list of all of your skills. What can you do that could possibly benefit someone else? That can include technical skills, yardwork, people skills, etc. Check with your local chamber of commerce to see what opportunities exist. If you want to do something with flexible hours that allows you to keep your current job, search for that. Call centers often need support, for example. The point here it to figure out the need where you are, and offer to fill it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always had clear, young skin. I pride myself on it. I am already 60 years old, and you would never know it if you looked at me. The other day, though, I noticed that my skin is looking dry and I can see some lines forming on my forehead. I'm wondering if it's time for me to start getting Botox or something. I am afraid that if I lose my looks, I will lose everything. What can I do? -- Cracked Mirror

DEAR CRACKED MIRROR: Remember that we are literally entering a new season -- winter. Weather conditions in most places become cold and dry, requiring more lubrication inside and out. As you get older, your skin becomes more sensitive to the cold. Start by moisturizing your skin better and drinking more water. Visit a dermatologist to evaluate the condition of your skin and discover new ways to protect it. Ask about Botox. But don't rush to inject yourself with anything. See what you can do naturally to fortify your skin.

Also, realize that we all age, some more quickly than others. It is unrealistic to think that your face or body will remain the same forever. Rather than hinging your success on how you look, pivot to embracing how you behave and treat others as symbols of your value.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0