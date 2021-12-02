Reader wants to invite family to therapy

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been sorting through some emotional issues for some time now. I have come to a decision that I am frightened to make: I want to ask my dad and stepmother to join an upcoming group therapy session with me. My therapist recommended that we sit down together, as a lot of my issues stem from the way they treated me when I was younger. I'm very nervous to ask them because I'm sure they have no idea I'm feeling this way. How should I approach this? -- Group Therapy

DEAR GROUP THERAPY: Be gentle as you approach your family. If possible, go to see them and bring this up in person. Tell them that you have been going through some challenges and sought therapy to address them. Explain that some sensitive topics have surfaced that include things that happened when you were younger. Tell them that your therapist has asked for the three of you to come together to talk.

It is likely that they will try to get you to reveal what the topics are. This is where you would do best to stand your ground. Tell them that it has been difficult for you to get to this point in your healing process. You believe you need the therapist's professional support to help the three of you examine what comes up. Assure them that this is not an ambush. Instead, coming together with your therapist will present a safe space for you to talk together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has gained a lot of popularity through her YouTube channel, where she tells long and interesting stories while doing her makeup. Lately, I guess she might be running out of ideas, because a lot of her stories seem grossly exaggerated -- if not completely made up. I didn't really mind until she started to bring my name into the stories. She hasn't said anything bad about me, but the fact that she's been using my real name is definitely rubbing me the wrong way. I asked her stop, and she became offended. I want to clear my name, but I don't want to ruin her credibility. Should I just stand by and let her continue to lie? -- Friend Lying for YouTube

DEAR FRIEND LYING FOR YOUTUBE: Privacy is a huge issue and immediate challenge in the world of the internet. You have the right to ask your friend to stop using your name in her stories. Given that she is lying about you and attaching your name to the lies, I think that would be considered defamatory language. Tell her that if she does not stop, you will press charges. Suggest that she use pseudonyms in her stories rather than anyone's real name.

