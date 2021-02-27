Reader wants to help save local businesses

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I go outside in my neighborhood and a little bit beyond, I see more businesses shutting down. It is so depressing. I realize it's been almost a year since COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks. I have been working from home ever since, and I have been afraid to do much of anything. But I do try to spend a few dollars here and there to help out the local shops. Obviously, I know they need more than me, but I see whole blocks of businesses shut down. Is there anything more that I can do to help? I see a few establishments hanging on, but I can only spend so much. Is this a lost cause? -- Helping My Neighbors

DEAR HELPING MY NEIGHBORS: I, too, watch with horror as blocks and blocks of businesses are shut down where I live in New York City. It is frightening. While you, as an individual, may feel that you can't make a difference, don't believe that. Just as each vote counts in an election, each purchase counts toward keeping small (and large) businesses open. To make a bigger impact, reach out to your neighbors and friends, and suggest that all of you make a concerted effort to support local businesses with your consistent patronage.