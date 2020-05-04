Reader wants to bring mom home to stay safe

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother lives in a retirement home, and I am so worried about her. There have been reports all over the country about the virus infiltrating nursing homes and killing lots of people. I feel like I should bring my mother home with me, but I'm worried that she might not stay healthy. My husband goes to work outside of the home every day. He practices social distancing to the extent that he can, but he's a contractor, and he works with people. My mother is in her 90s and in fragile health. That's why I want her out of the retirement building, but I'm not sure that my house is safer. How can I figure that out? -- Mom's Safety

DEAR MOM'S SAFETY: This is one of the most frequently asked questions today. For anyone who has a parent or loved one living in a nursing home, the worry is that they might contract COVID-19, even after all of the precautions have been put in place. As you know, the level of quarantine in those spaces is high. Nobody can visit for the foreseeable future to avoid exposure. And yet there are stories of nursing homes having outbreaks.

Talk to your mother's doctor. Lay out your concerns and detail how your household runs. For AARP recommendations on how to support your mother, go to bit.ly/3bAstpW.