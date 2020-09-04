Reader upset at friend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate borrowed an umbrella from me one day and never returned it. I kept asking for it back, but I was not too concerned because it had not rained, so I did not need to use it.

After a few weeks, she came to me and said she would buy me a new umbrella because she could not find mine. I was bummed because this was a huge, unique umbrella I'd had for years, and it was one of those things I had spent a good amount of money on. When my birthday came around almost a year later, she gave me a gift bag with a small, compact umbrella that was fairly cheap and said, "Happy birthday! Told you I'd get you one."

I was speechless. She questioned my dull reaction, and I tried to explain it to her. This was not a gift, this was a debt she owed me. I appreciated the thought, but my item was worth a lot more, and she did not even bother to ask how much it cost. She told me I was ungrateful and to take or leave it. I did not want to create a bigger situation, so I said thank you and moved on. Am I ungrateful? Do I have any right to feel like she took advantage of the situation? Am I wrong? -- Pay Me Back