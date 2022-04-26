Reader upset at cleanliness of home

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always been messy, but things have gotten a lot worse recently. I have been working overtime to try to make up for the shortfall during COVID-19, but I have also been working from home. I look around, and I am horrified by the clutter that has built up in my place. I don't invite anybody to come over because I am ashamed of my living conditions. Recently, a friend from work informed me that she is moving into my building. She says she can't wait for us to hang out. I am in a panic. I can't let her see my home. What should I do? -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: Take a deep breath and address one thing at a time. You know you need help getting your house in order. Since you have not been successful yet in decluttering and organizing your space, you must seek professional help to turn your home around. For starters, there is a 12-step organization that can help you face your addiction to stuff. Contact Clutters Anonymous (recovery.org/support-groups/clutters-anonymous) to help you.

You can also engage a professional cleaning service to come in and work with you to unload the clutter in your home. There are plenty of businesses that can help. For a nationwide directory of hoarding supporters, call Hoarding Cleanup: 800-462-7337.

As far as your friend goes, don't invite her over until you are ready. Period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Having conversations about how much money I make with my friends and family has always made me uncomfortable, so I decided that when people ask me, I'm just going to lie about it. I am lying so that I can avoid unwanted opinions and advice. I've started telling my friends that I make significantly more than I do. Is it wrong to lie about my salary? -- Little White Lie

DEAR LITTLE WHITE LIE: I prefer not answering to lying. Lies usually blow up in our faces at some point. Stop talking about your salary altogether. When it comes up again, deflect the conversation. Rather than lying again, simply don't answer. Turn the conversation around and ask them about their jobs. People love to talk about themselves.

For yourself, you should examine your life and your finances. What is your income, and do you make enough money to support yourself? If not, what can you do differently to increase your income? This is an important conversation to have with yourself and for you to address as needed for your life, but it is not anyone else's responsibility or right to offer unsolicited advice.

