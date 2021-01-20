Reader seeks motivation

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's a new year, and everyone has made New Year's resolutions. I have challenged myself every new year, and I've changed my life dramatically. Now I'm kind of stuck on what's next for me. I have transformed my body and nutrition, and I have my dream job, home and family. I would say my life is perfect and I have everything I could have ever wanted; there's nothing more I could ask for. So I really don't know what is next for me -- what goals to set, or what's out there for me to accomplish. How do I find a new motivation? -- Ready for 2021

DEAR READY FOR 2021: Congratulations on having your life in order. This is a significant accomplishment, proof of hard work and focus. What's also true is that nothing stands still. In order to maintain the blessings you have, you must work on them. Why not set goals to stay healthy and continue eating well while figuring out ways to nurture your family? Have fun with this. Get creative. Now is a time to dig deeper to see how you can build on the foundation you have formed. That can be your motivation.